Position: Accountant- Post (Nairobi)

A medium-sized company is seeking to recruit for the Accountant position.

Qualifications, Experience, Skills and Competencies:

Accounting/Finance Degree. Masters an added advantage.

CPA(K) /ACCA.

At-least 3 years’ experience in a busy accounting environment.

Ability to generate reports on time.

Well spoken.

Good with numbers.

Ability to get along well with colleagues.

Ability to work under pressure.

Duty station: Nairobi

Anticipated start date: Immediately.

How to apply:

We consider online applications.

Apply through our portal.

https://covenantexecutives.co.ke/job/accountant-97

Please email your cover letter and updated word document CV indicating clearly on the subject line the position you are applying for and either current or Last gross pay salary. (Accountant Post-Current or Last Gross pay XXXXXX)

recruitment@covenantexecutives.co.ke

NOTE: Consider unsuccessful if not contacted within 7 days. Please DO NOT ATTACH CERTIFICATES.