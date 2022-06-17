Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Title: Internal Controls Accountant

Reporting to: Supervisor

Industry: High end Restaurant and Eatery.

Location: Nairobi

Number of Positions: 1 Position.

Gross Salary: 80,000-120,000Ksh

Job Purpose: The Internal Controls Accountant is responsible for preparing and analysing a variety of management reports with accuracy and compliance. He/she will need to review and audit the restaurant transactional activities and provide communication to management while offering general operational support to the restaurant’s teams.

Client Description: Our client is a renowned restaurant chain that has been in existence since 2008. They have since set out to bring to life a series of high-quality restaurants that offer not only delicious food and exceptional service, but unparalleled ambience too. Today, they have over 40 stores across Nairobi, and are one of the only brands to achieve ‘Super brand’ status in East Africa. More than a restaurant, it’s a lifestyle and a social hub in the buzzing capital of Kenya. They are firm believers that dining is about so much more than food. They combine inspirational spaces, quality products, and a sense of community to give you the full experience.

Responsibilities

Documentation of financial transactions by updating accounting data as guided by the Head of internal controls.

Monitoring the food cost parameters in the inventory management system to ensure correctness and accuracy at all times.

Monitoring recipes management both in the inventory Management System and their application from production department through to the restaurant locations

Investigating food cost performance variations on a continuous basis so as to identify any costs leakages on the ground or raw material price changes.

Recommending appropriate/corrective actions following daily routine and ad hoc internal control checks in the Company operations.

Providing financial information/reports to management by researching and analysing accounting data, for routine reports or ad hoc requests by management.

Monitoring our restaurants and retail outlets continued performance and initiating timely discussions with management on any anomalies identified.

Ensuring internal controls adherence in the company guided by the set policies and procedures while continually seeking improvement of any identified policy gaps through dialogue with management.

Preparing monthly Management Accounting reports.

Required Qualifications

Bachelor degree in Accounting, Finance, Management Accounting or Tax.

CPA Section 4 qualification or its equivalent.

Must possess a minimum of 4-5 years of work experience in a Finance, Accounting or Internal Controls department.

Extensive knowledge about the data entry and its management.

Competencies & Interpersonal Skills

Punctual, reliable and must have strong communication skills.

In depth knowledge about MS office, Excel.

Able to work in a team and produce quality output reports under tight deadlines.

Strong verbal, written and oral communication skills.

Strong analytical skills.

Attention to detail, prioritization skill and time management excellence.

Quick learner with a positive attitude.

Experience in retail or restaurant accounting would be an added advantage

How to apply

Interested and qualified candidates to send their applications to sourcing@gaprecruitment.co.ke latest by 21st June 2022

Indicate email subject as Internal Controls Accountant