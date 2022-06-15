Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Senior Accountant

Date posted: 16th June 2022

Position: Senior Accountant- Posts (Nairobi)

An esteemed Company in Nairobi is seeking to recruit for an Accountant position.

Qualifications, Experience, Skills and Competencies:

In charge of accounts department.

Provide advisory to the management.

CPA(K) /ACCA.

Accounting/Finance Degree. Masters an added advantage.

At-least 5 years’ experience in a busy accounting environment.

Proficiency in accounting software’s.

Team leader.

Excellent report writing skills.

Ability to work under pressure.

Great interpersonal skills.

Duty station: Nairobi

Anticipated start date: Immediately.

How to apply:

We consider online applications.

Apply through our portal.

https://covenantexecutives.co.ke/job/senior-accountant-96

Please email your cover letter and updated word document CV indicating clearly on the subject line the position you are applying for and either current or Last gross pay salary. (Accountant Post-Current or Last Gross pay XXXXXX)

recruitment@covenantexecutives.co.ke

NOTE: Consider unsuccessful if not contacted within 7 days. Please DO NOT ATTACH CERTIFICATES.