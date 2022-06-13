Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Accountant

The role holder will be part of the Team in the Finance Department that is responsible for doing Bank reconciliations, Treasury Management and payables management. .

Responsibilities

Preparation of Creditors & partner payments within the required timelines in adherence to the set guidelines, Policies and controls.

Documentation & maintenance of proper and updated records of all Fixed Assets in the Bank.

Management of alternative channels reversals, entries on the Banks’ systems and reconciliations.

Posting and reconciliation of all alternative channels transactions of the Core Banking system.

Management and timely replenishment of the alternative banking channels accounts.

Preparation of monthly alternative banking channels reports.

Preparation of tax reconciliations and schedules.

Management of the optimal levels of provisioning for loan impairment as per IFRS9.

Qualifications

A minimum of C+ (plus) in KCSE.

Bachelors Degree in Business related courses from a reputable university.

Must be a CPA (K).

Proficient in ICT.

Between 24 to 30 years of age.

Key Qualities & Competencies

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel and Data Analysis

Self-driven, results-oriented with a positive outlook

Detail oriented with good prioritization skills and ability to deliver within the set timelines.

A great Team player with ability to get on with others

Applicants must be committed to Christian values with a passion to serve

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates who meet the above criteria should download the “Job Application Form” at www.smep.co.ke/opportunities, and send their filled applications to recruitment@smep.co.ke on or before Friday 17th June, 2022.

SMEP Job Application Form

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.