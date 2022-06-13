Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Accountant
The role holder will be part of the Team in the Finance Department that is responsible for doing Bank reconciliations, Treasury Management and payables management. .
Responsibilities
- Preparation of Creditors & partner payments within the required timelines in adherence to the set guidelines, Policies and controls.
- Documentation & maintenance of proper and updated records of all Fixed Assets in the Bank.
- Management of alternative channels reversals, entries on the Banks’ systems and reconciliations.
- Posting and reconciliation of all alternative channels transactions of the Core Banking system.
- Management and timely replenishment of the alternative banking channels accounts.
- Preparation of monthly alternative banking channels reports.
- Preparation of tax reconciliations and schedules.
- Management of the optimal levels of provisioning for loan impairment as per IFRS9.
Qualifications
- A minimum of C+ (plus) in KCSE.
- Bachelors Degree in Business related courses from a reputable university.
- Must be a CPA (K).
- Proficient in ICT.
- Between 24 to 30 years of age.
Key Qualities & Competencies
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Proficiency in Microsoft Excel and Data Analysis
- Self-driven, results-oriented with a positive outlook
- Detail oriented with good prioritization skills and ability to deliver within the set timelines.
- A great Team player with ability to get on with others
- Applicants must be committed to Christian values with a passion to serve
How to Apply
Qualified and interested candidates who meet the above criteria should download the “Job Application Form” at www.smep.co.ke/opportunities, and send their filled applications to recruitment@smep.co.ke on or before Friday 17th June, 2022.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>