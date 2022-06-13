Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Accountant

The role holder will be part of the Team in the Finance Department that is responsible for doing Bank reconciliations, Treasury Management and payables management.  .

Responsibilities

  • Preparation of Creditors & partner payments within the required timelines in adherence to the set guidelines, Policies and controls.
  • Documentation & maintenance of proper and updated records of all Fixed Assets in the Bank.
  • Management of alternative channels reversals, entries on the Banks’ systems and reconciliations.
  • Posting and reconciliation of all alternative channels transactions of the Core Banking system.
  • Management and timely replenishment of the alternative banking channels accounts.
  • Preparation of monthly alternative banking channels reports.
  • Preparation of tax reconciliations and schedules.
  • Management of the optimal levels of provisioning for loan impairment as per IFRS9.

Qualifications

  • A minimum of C+ (plus) in KCSE.
  • Bachelors Degree in Business related courses from a reputable university.
  • Must be a CPA (K).
  • Proficient in ICT.
  • Between 24 to 30 years of age.

Key Qualities & Competencies

  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Excel and Data Analysis
  • Self-driven, results-oriented with a positive outlook
  • Detail oriented with good prioritization skills and ability to deliver within the set timelines.
  • A great Team player with ability to get on with others
  • Applicants must be committed to Christian values with a passion to serve

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates who meet the above criteria should download the  “Job Application  Form”  at  www.smep.co.ke/opportunities,  and  send their filled  applications to recruitment@smep.co.ke on or before Friday 17th June, 2022.

SMEP Job Application Form

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

