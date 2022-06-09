Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: Principal Accountant

Report to: Director Corporate Affairs

Department: Finance and Accounts

Grade: IGRTC Grade 5

Salary Scale: KES 102,508.00 – 133,260.00

House Allowance: KES 45,000.00

Commuter Allowance: KES 12,000.00

Leave Allowance: As per the existing allowances in the Committee

Annual Leave: 30 working days

Medical Cover: As per the existing scheme in the Committee

Terms of Service: Permanent and pensionable

Job Summary

This position is responsible for all accounting activities of the Committee, administering the institution’s financial systems and implementing approved budget for expenditure.

Operational Responsibilities/Tasks

Monitor all expenses and budgets within the committee to ensure compliance with set financial policies and procedures.

Plan, coordinate, design, implement and control the Committee’s accounting system.

Coordinate the maintenance primary records such as cashbooks, ledger, vote books, register and preparation of management reports.

In charge of the Committee’s chart of accounts.

Regulate, supervise and implement accurate accounting books in good time.

Approve invoices in line with public financial management and the institution’s procedures.

Ensure timely reconciliation of the Committee’s transactions.

Prepare for and coordinate audit process including liaising with external auditors and ensuring relevant information is provided in a timely mind during the audit period.

Oversee the preparation of accurate, timely and regular accounting reports for the committee.

Competencies required

Strong analytical skills with ability to pay attention to details;

Ability to observe and understand business processes; ensure processes are documented completely and accurately;

Self-driven individual with ability to work with minimum supervision;

Good communication skills, both verbal and written;

Team player with excellent interpersonal skills;

Ability to maintain the highest standards of ethics, confidentiality and professionalism;

Strong time-management and organization skills;

Ability to multi-task and work under pressure;

Requisite qualifications

Have a bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Public/Business Administration, Law, Management, Economics, Statistics, Project Planning and Management, Leadership and Governance/Management, Communications and Public Relations, Conflict Management and Resolution or Commerce from an internationally recognized institution.

Be a holder of CPA-K or its equivalent from a recognized institution.

Professional Qualifications/Membership to professional bodies

Be a member of ICPAK or an equivalent from a relevant institution in good standing.

Meet the requirements of Chapter 6 of the Constitution and attach clearance certificates from DCI- Certificate of good conduct, EACC, HELB -Compliance Certificate , KRA – Compliance Certificate, and CRB – Clearance Certificate

Previous relevant work experience required.

Have at least six (6) years professional experience in public service three (3) of which should be in the level of senior accountant or an equivalent senior position.

or

Have served in a reputable organisation for six (6) years, three (3) of which should be in a senior position.

Please Note:

Candidates must meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and attach all relevant clearance certificates when submitting their applications. Candidates should provide all the details requested for in the advertisement. It is an offence to include incorrect information in the application. Details of academic and professional certificates not obtained by closure of the advert should not be included. Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification. IGRTC is committed to implementing the provisions of the Constitution – Chapter 232 (1) on fair competition and merit, representation of Kenyans diverse communities and affording equal employment opportunities to men and women, members of all ethnic groups and persons with disabilities. Therefore, people with disabilities, the marginalized and the minorities are encouraged to apply. Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews. It is a criminal offence to present fake certificates/documents. Serving officers shall be required to produce the original letter of appointment to their current substantive post during the interview.

How to Apply

Applications should reach the Committee on or before 4th July 2022 latest 5.00 pm

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications to;

Ag. Chief Executive Officer

Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee

Parklands Plaza, Chiromo Lane/Muthithi Road Junction, Westlands

P.O Box 44880-00100

NAIROBI

or

Through email; recruitment@igrtc.go.ke, Subject of the email “Principal Accountant”