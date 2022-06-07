Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Accountant
Department/Office: Finance Department
Job Purpose
To support the Accounting department by performing clerical tasks, including processing and recording transactions, preparing reports and budgets, fielding communications with clients and vendors, fact checking, filing, and other duties, as needed.
Responsibilities
- Updating expenditure reports for all projects
- Updating income report for all projects
- Budget updating
- Monitoring of supplier payment plans
- Debtors Aging Report
- Management reports
- Updating of the asset register
- Manage all accounting transactions
- Publish financial statements in time
- Handle monthly, quarterly and annual closings
- Reconcile accounts payable and receivable
- Ensure timely bank payments
- Compute taxes and prepare tax returns (VAT, withholding etc)
- Manage balance sheets and profit/loss statements
- Report on the company’s financial health and liquidity
- Audit financial transactions and documents
- Reinforce financial data confidentiality and conduct database backups when necessary
- Comply with financial policies and regulations
Qualifications
- Work experience as an Accountant
- Excellent knowledge of accounting regulations and procedures, including the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
- Hands-on experience with accounting software like QuickBooks
- Advanced MS Excel skills including Vlookups and pivot tables
- CPA finalist
- Must have worked in a construction company
- Should at least have experience in procurement
How to Apply
Send your application letter and CV to hr@ramahomesltd.com not later than 30th July 2022.
