Hotel Accountant

Location: Nairobi

Salary: 70K full time

Hospitality

Responsibilities

Prepare, examine, and analyze accounting records, financial statements, and other financial reports to assess accuracy, completeness, and conformance to reporting and procedural standards.

Compute taxes owed and prepare tax returns, ensuring compliance with payment, reporting and other tax requirements.

Analyze business operations, trends, costs, revenues, financial commitments, and obligations, to project future revenues and expenses or to provide advice.

Management reporting and presentation

Develop, maintain, and analyze budgets, preparing periodic reports that compare budgeted costs to actual costs.

Develop, implement, modify, and document recordkeeping and accounting systems, making use of current computer technology

Survey operations to ascertain accounting needs and to recommend, develop, and maintain solutions to business and financial problems

Banking & bank reconciliations

Maintain accurate financial records

Dealing with company’s payroll by processing wages and employee expense claims

Stock control

Customer service

Qualifications

CPA K-Finalist

Must have worked with Fidelio or Sun Systems Accounting software

Bachelor’s degree in a related field

5-8 years’ experience as an Accountant in a busy hotel or restaurant

Stock control skills

Ability to understand and apply current accounting guidelines and systems

Analytical, problem solving, planning and prioritizing skills

Attention to details and leadership skills

Excellent working experience with Ms. Excel

Good communication, reporting and interpersonal skills

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualifications, skills and experience send CV urgently to jobs@britesmanagement.com quoting the job title as the subject line.

Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.