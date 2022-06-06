Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Hotel Accountant
Location: Nairobi
Salary: 70K full time
Hospitality
Responsibilities
- Prepare, examine, and analyze accounting records, financial statements, and other financial reports to assess accuracy, completeness, and conformance to reporting and procedural standards.
- Compute taxes owed and prepare tax returns, ensuring compliance with payment, reporting and other tax requirements.
- Analyze business operations, trends, costs, revenues, financial commitments, and obligations, to project future revenues and expenses or to provide advice.
- Management reporting and presentation
- Develop, maintain, and analyze budgets, preparing periodic reports that compare budgeted costs to actual costs.
- Develop, implement, modify, and document recordkeeping and accounting systems, making use of current computer technology
- Survey operations to ascertain accounting needs and to recommend, develop, and maintain solutions to business and financial problems
- Banking & bank reconciliations
- Maintain accurate financial records
- Dealing with company’s payroll by processing wages and employee expense claims
- Stock control
- Customer service
Qualifications
- CPA K-Finalist
- Must have worked with Fidelio or Sun Systems Accounting software
- Bachelor’s degree in a related field
- 5-8 years’ experience as an Accountant in a busy hotel or restaurant
- Stock control skills
- Ability to understand and apply current accounting guidelines and systems
- Analytical, problem solving, planning and prioritizing skills
- Attention to details and leadership skills
- Excellent working experience with Ms. Excel
- Good communication, reporting and interpersonal skills
How to Apply
If you meet the above qualifications, skills and experience send CV urgently to jobs@britesmanagement.com quoting the job title as the subject line.
Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis until the position is filled.
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
