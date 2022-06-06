Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Hotel Accountant

Location: Nairobi

Salary: 70K full time

Hospitality 

Responsibilities

  • Prepare, examine, and analyze accounting records, financial statements, and other financial reports to assess accuracy, completeness, and conformance to reporting and procedural standards.
  • Compute taxes owed and prepare tax returns, ensuring compliance with payment, reporting and other tax requirements.
  • Analyze business operations, trends, costs, revenues, financial commitments, and obligations, to project future revenues and expenses or to provide advice.
  • Management reporting and presentation
  •  Develop, maintain, and analyze budgets, preparing periodic reports that compare budgeted costs to actual costs.
  • Develop, implement, modify, and document recordkeeping and accounting systems, making use of current computer technology
  • Survey operations to ascertain accounting needs and to recommend, develop, and maintain solutions to business and financial problems
  • Banking & bank reconciliations
  • Maintain accurate financial records
  • Dealing with company’s payroll by processing wages and employee expense claims
  • Stock control
  • Customer service

Qualifications

  • CPA K-Finalist
  • Must have worked with Fidelio or Sun Systems Accounting software
  • Bachelor’s degree in a related field
  • 5-8 years’ experience as an Accountant in a busy hotel or restaurant
  • Stock control skills
  • Ability to understand and apply current accounting guidelines and systems
  • Analytical, problem solving, planning and prioritizing skills
  • Attention to details and leadership skills
  • Excellent working experience with Ms. Excel
  • Good communication, reporting and interpersonal skills

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualifications, skills and experience send CV urgently to jobs@britesmanagement.com quoting the job title as the subject line.

Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

