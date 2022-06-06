Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Cost Accountant
Responsibilities
- Target costing of the project, prepare margin analysis and trace costs back to activities
- Develop cost accounting framework that facilitate reporting of contribution margins;
- Preparation of the budget, control and periodic financial reporting;
- Monitor budget utilization to ensure efficient utilization of allocated funds and alert management of any risks exposure;
- Examine monthly expenditure controls and commitments to identify possible budget
- deficits and alert management to allocate additional funds or control expenditure;
- Review of financial procedures and policies in line with the regulations while ensuring compliance with internal controls;
- Analyze, reconcile and maintain the general ledger accounts, while establishing any un reconciling items;
- Prepare monthly journal entries and adjustments, including supporting document documentation and appropriate descriptions;
- Prepare and analyze income statement and balance sheet schedules for annual audit;
- Coordinate external and internal audits and ensure its effective implementation of recommendation;
- Preparation and submission of financial, accounting and management reports on weekly, monthly, quarterly and annually for decision making
- Coordinate monthly cash books and bank reconciliations;
- Preparation and management of weekly, monthly and annual cash flows forecasting and reporting;
- Revenue collection, reconciliation and reporting
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Accounting, Economics or Business Administration, or related field
- Certified Public Accountant of Kenya (CPAK)
- At least three (3) years’ work experience, in a Private or Public Sector;
- A member in good standing of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK)
- Proficiency in computer applications;
- Demonstrated results in work performance; and
- Meet the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution
Competencies and Skills
- Negotiation and communication skills
- Management skills
- Analytical skills
- Knowledge of accounting packages
- Attention to details
- Problem-solving skill
How to apply
The following documents will be required during the application
- Application Letter
- Copy of Academic Certificates
- Copy of Professional Certificates
- Copy of Curriculum Vitae
- Copy of National ID
Application is strictly online on, use the link below:
Apply for the job here.
Deadline for application is 14th June 2022
