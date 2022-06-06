Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Cost Accountant

Responsibilities

Target costing of the project, prepare margin analysis and trace costs back to activities

Develop cost accounting framework that facilitate reporting of contribution margins;

Preparation of the budget, control and periodic financial reporting;

Monitor budget utilization to ensure efficient utilization of allocated funds and alert management of any risks exposure;

Examine monthly expenditure controls and commitments to identify possible budget

deficits and alert management to allocate additional funds or control expenditure;

Review of financial procedures and policies in line with the regulations while ensuring compliance with internal controls;

Analyze, reconcile and maintain the general ledger accounts, while establishing any un reconciling items;

Prepare monthly journal entries and adjustments, including supporting document documentation and appropriate descriptions;

Prepare and analyze income statement and balance sheet schedules for annual audit;

Coordinate external and internal audits and ensure its effective implementation of recommendation;

Preparation and submission of financial, accounting and management reports on weekly, monthly, quarterly and annually for decision making

Coordinate monthly cash books and bank reconciliations;

Preparation and management of weekly, monthly and annual cash flows forecasting and reporting;

Revenue collection, reconciliation and reporting

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Accounting, Economics or Business Administration, or related field

Certified Public Accountant of Kenya (CPAK)

At least three (3) years’ work experience, in a Private or Public Sector;

A member in good standing of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK)

Proficiency in computer applications;

Demonstrated results in work performance; and

Meet the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution

Competencies and Skills

Negotiation and communication skills

Management skills

Analytical skills

Knowledge of accounting packages

Attention to details

Problem-solving skill

How to apply

The following documents will be required during the application

Application Letter

Copy of Academic Certificates

Copy of Professional Certificates

Copy of Curriculum Vitae

Copy of National ID

Application is strictly online on, use the link below:

Apply for the job here.

Deadline for application is 14th June 2022