The Kenya Trade Network Agency (KenTrade) is a State Corporation under the National Treasury whose mandate is to implement, operationalize and manage the Kenya National Electronic Single Window System (Kenya TradeNet System) as well as Trade Facilitation.

To fulfil our mandate, we wish to engage qualified candidates who also meet the requirements of Chapter 6 of the Kenya Constitution for the following positions;

Job Title: Accountant

Reports to: Manager, Finance

Duty Station: Nairobi

Purpose for the Job

To manage daily financial management services and provides strategic input regarding the financial affairs of the Agency and ensure compliance with Government policy and International Financial Reporting Standards.

Responsibilities

Processing payment vouchers;

Examining payment vouchers;

Preparing financial management reports for internal and external use;

Complying with financial processes procedures and regulations;

Balancing cashbooks on daily basis and providing cash liquidity analysis;

Ensuring projects overheads remittances are done;

Preparing bank reconciliations and maintaining general ledger accounts;

Preparing customers and suppliers records for payment;

Filing and retrieving of accountable documents;



Undertaking daily banking;

Preparing statutory payments;

Maintaining an inventory on all bank accounts of the Agency and their approved signatories;

Facilitate internal and external audits;

Revenue reporting and management;

Credit management and control;

Undertake such other duties as may be reasonably required and which are consistent with the level of responsibility of this job

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance option), Business Administration (Accounting option), or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Completed the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Examination offered by Kenya Accounts and Secretaries Examination Board (KASNEB) or that offered by the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA) or other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Experience in finance or accounting shall be an added advantage;

Must meet the provisions of Chapter Six of the Constitution

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates are requested to submit their application letter, curriculum vitae (that contains details of qualifications, work experience, email and telephone contacts including names, telephone and email contacts of three (3) referees who must be familiar with the candidates’ previous work experience) and copies of all certificates & relevant testimonials.

Visit: https://portal.kentrade.go.ke/recruitment

Create a user account

Create your profile – Edit your profile if you already have an account

The information on the profile is split into tabs that the user must fill out before submitting a job application which includes the following;

Biodata – General Contact information about the applicant

Academic qualifications – with the certificates attached;

Professional qualifications – with the certificates attached;

Employment history – Record of previous employers

Referees

Attach application letter, CV

Input current and expected salary;

Submit application;

Click My Applications to check or confirm if your application has been successfully submitted;

All applications must be received not later than close of business Monday June 06, 2022.

KenTrade values diversity therefore women and Persons with Disability (PWD) are strongly encouraged to apply.