ACCOUNTANT

ABOUT US

Ice Clean Care Group Co. Ltd is a leading office, commercial and residential professional cleaning company that strives to meet all the clients cleaning needs. Besides Cleaning, we also provide landscaping services among other services. Our team has a wealth of experience gained over several years in the industry. We are a client-driven company that ensures to deliver the same standards of services to all our clients.

Job Purpose

As the Accountant, your responsibilities will include but are not limited to reviewing and reconciling accounts, processing payments to external partners, and maintaining updated records of invoices and receipts. Ultimately, you will ensure we process all financial transactions accurately and on time. Further to this, you will be fundamentally responsible for managing all the financials in the tendering process.

Reporting To: Managing Director

Duties and Responsibilities

Cash Management.

Manage obligations to suppliers, customers and third-party vendors.

Accurate Invoicing of the customers as per SLAs and service offered.

Dispatch of all client Invoices.

Reconcile financial statements.

Report on the status of accounts payable.

Preparation of budgets and ensuring operations within it. (Month on Month).

Preparation of management accounts.

Liaising with banks for all finance matters.

Management of all creditor reports (Aging reports)

Manage the contracts for services and supplies, and ensure they are within the policy and guidelines

Prepare and develop tools and systems to strengthen financial controls and risk management.

Managing daily operations, and planning the use of materials, maintaining records for all transactions, preparing monthly and quarterly financial reports, and processing reimbursements.

Qualification, Skills, and Experience:

Must have CPA (K) and a registered member of ICPAK.

At least 4 years of work experience in the service industry within a well-structured Accounting function.

Proficiency working with QuickBooks Accounting software.

Proven work experience in a fast-paced work environment with a track record in processing high-volume transactions.

Exposure to working with and handling suppliers is desirable.

Experience in preparing financials for tenders will be an added advantage.

A proven track record of leading and managing a team is desirable.

A valid driver’s license will be an added advantage.

How to apply:

Send us your application, CV, certificates, and testimonials to hr@icecleancare.com with the email subject Accountant. You will be required to provide original copies of your academic and professional certificates when invited for the interview.