Accountant

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance option) and passed Part II of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination OR

Passed Part III of the Certified Public Accountants (K) Examination or its approved equivalent qualification

Responsibilities

Planning, directing, coordinating, supervising areas of control, training and development of staff under him/her,

Setting targets for the division

Assist in preparations of final accounts.

Ensuring safe custody of Government assets and records

Authorizing payments and signing of cheques subject to set limits,

Timely and accurate preparation of management reports.

Providing guidance to officers under him/her to achieve the desired results.

How to Apply

Written applications enclosing current Curriculum Vitae, Copies of academic and professional certificates and ID card should be submitted in a sealed envelope and addressed to:

The Secretary/CEO

Makueni County Public Service Board

P.O. Box 49 – 90300

MAKUENI

Or delivered by hand at the reception desk at Makueni County Public Service Board Offices located past Makueni Girls, Opposite Wote Technical Training Institute to be received on or before close of business on Thursday, 23rd June, 2022.

NOTE:

The Job Application Form (https://makuenipsb.go.ke/cpsbdocuments/Makueni%20County%20Job%20Application%20Form.pdf)

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce their original National Identity cards, birth certificate, Certificates and Testimonials at the interview.

The Makueni County Government is an equal opportunity employer; Youth, Women, Persons with Disabilities and other disadvantaged persons are encouraged to apply.

Affirmative action as stipulated in the constitution shall be applied.

The Board does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process.