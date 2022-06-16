Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 16, 2022 – A group of women protesting for abortion rights in the US were filmed stripping naked during a service at a pro-life church.

The naked protest, which occurred on Sunday, June 12, was captured on video and shared online.

In one of the videos shared online, a woman is seen standing on one of the pews with only fake leaves covering her private parts.

Other fully clothed protesters with handprints on their breasts stood by her side chanting:

“Abortion is our policy.”

Church members eventually grabbed the woman by both of her arms and forced her to leave the church.

Her accomplice was also escorted out of the church.

A video of the incident was shared on Instagram by @feminist with the caption:

“Activists protested their right to abortion during a Sunday Mass.

Watch the video below.