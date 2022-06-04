Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 4, 2022 – DJ Abby De La Rosa has announced that she is expecting another child, nearly 1 year after welcoming twins with rapper and TV host, Nick Cannon.

In an Instagram post shared on Friday June 3, Abby posed on a bed in front of letter balloons spelling out “BABY.” She added “IM PREGNANT. Another set of twins?!”

She went on tease that she’ll be “posting all the exclusive content and answering the questions ya’ll are dying to know” on her OnlyFans page. She also shared a video on her Instagram Stories in which she showed off her baby bump in a zebra-patterned dress, asking fans, “How far along do you think I am??”

The DJ did not share who the father of her baby is.

Abby welcomed her sons Zion and Zillion on June 16, sharing a video of herself in the hospital with the little ones in each of her arms.

In September, she opened up about her journey to motherhood and shared that she and Nick, 41, had suffered a pregnancy loss in April 2020 prior to welcoming the twins.