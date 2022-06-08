Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 8, 2022 – A middle-aged man from Nyandarua County has decided to change his life by surrendering 20,000 rolls of bhang to a church in Kinangop.

Stephen Kamau told the congregation that he made a living by selling the rolls at Ksh 50 each, a business he was conducting with seven of his colleagues.

His colleagues also followed suit after they quit the bhang peddling business.

“Today I return 20,000 rolls of bhang. I used to sell one roll at Sh50. It all comes to Sh1 million. I don’t care about the loss I have suffered by surrendering the bhang I used to work with a team of seven, selling bhang across, but we have all decided to stop, and start afresh, I know God will come along for us,” he said.

The bhang was submitted to Nyandarua police station before it was burned in public at the Engineer stadium as proof that the young men had changed their ways and abandoned the business.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.