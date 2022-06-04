Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 4, 2022 – A young lady has taken to social media to flaunt her Mbaba, claiming they met through divine connection.

The beautiful lady is seen in the trending video dancing to a love song while pampering the ‘Mbaba’, who looks happy.

“Na God give am to me,’’ she sings along to the love song as she goofs around with the man.

The video has sparked a lot of reactions on social media, with most people castigating the lady for falling in love with a man old enough to be her father.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.