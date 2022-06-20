Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 20, 2022 – WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury has advised old foe Deontay Wilder not to consider returning to professional boxing.

Widler had a trilogy of fights with Fury.

In their first encounter, in 2018, Wilder had a lot of trouble with Fury’s boxing style but scored two big knockdowns in the second half of the contest to which earned a draw.

In their rematch, which happened in February 2020, Fury dominated and knocked out Wilder in seven rounds to capture the WBC strap but Wilder came up with several allegations against Fury, ranging from the use of drugs, to his costume being too heavy, to his former coach tampering his bottle. He even went as far as saying Fury added something to his gloves and used ‘Gypsy’ black magic.

The third encounter took place in October 2021 – and saw a sensational showdown with Fury recovering from two knockdowns to drop Wilder for the third and final time to secure a knockout win in the eleventh round.

Wilder has been inactive since the third encounter as he had several surgeries to repair broken bones in his body. Last month, Wilder vowed to continue his career.

Reacting to Wilder’s ‘come back’ news, Fury says Wilder should focus on keeping his legacy and not return to boxing.

Fury who in April, picked up a sixth round knockout of mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte. has detailed his desire to retire from the sport – and says he would rather see Wilder go in the same direction.

“He is a very dangerous fighter and I think he will knock anybody out if he hits them in the face,” Fury told Queensberry Promotions.

“And in 12 rounds of course he will hit you in the face. But I don’t know what is left in his tank. You don’t have a trilogy with the best fighter on the planet and come out of the other side to tell a great story and win world titles. He has been absolutely destroyed mentally, physically and emotionally, and I would say he is a wreck at the moment. He has had a cracked jaw, a cracked skull, been knocked out cold twice and it is a tough comeback for him.

“It all depends on what he has got left but I wouldn’t like to see him carry on because I know he doesn’t need the money. I’d like to see him retire because I’m not sure whether he wins a few more fights or goes in there and is totally shot and breaks up his legacy. At the moment, he has lost to the best fighter of a generation but there is no shame in that. But if he comes back and starts getting wiped the floor with because he is shot to bits, that would be disgraceful.”