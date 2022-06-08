Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 June 2022 – A South Sudanese woman who was ridiculed on social media for marrying a man young enough to be her son says she will enroll him in a child care centre and wait patiently until he becomes a man.

She put it clear that she loves her man and that their age gap should not be a problem for anyone.

The woman, who is based in Australia, became the topic of discussion on social media with most people condemning her for falling in love with a Ben 10.

See their photos.

