Thursday, June 9, 2022 – A Nigerian woman has cried out on social media after getting pregnant unexpectedly again for her husband.

The lady paraded her bulging tummy and lamented over the incident.

She had bought flat tummy tea hoping to have a wasp-like waist, only for her husband to get her pregnant again.

This woman was heard singing a Nigerian song with the lyrics “why is the world so evil and wicked?”.

The trending video has sparked a lot of hilarious reactions from Netizens, who found everything about the video funny.

