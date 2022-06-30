Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 30 June 2022 – A student from Kibabii University is said to have drowned himself in River Nzoia after a conflict with his parents.

The deceased student, Amos Khamala, who was pursuing a bachelor of commerce, was on holiday when his girlfriend decided to visit him at his parent’s home in Kakamega.

His father got furious and decided to punish them.

Khamala’s girlfriend managed to escape, leaving him in the hands of his father.

Khamala sought refuge in his uncle’s house after fleeing home before committing suicide by drowning himself in the nearby River Nzoia.

Below is a photo of the deceased student.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.