Thursday, June 2, 2022 – As the rest of the country celebrated Madaraka Day yesterday, police officers around the country continued to play their important roles; to serve and to protect. Those from Mokowe police station, while on a routine mobile patrol earlier in the day, received a tip-off from a member of the public concerning a vehicle carrying suspicious goods plying the Minjila-Mokowe route.

With learned precision, the officers immediately swung into action, setting up a roadblock at the Koreni area where they flagged down the vehicle, a metallic grey Toyota Voxy.

The vehicle that had 5 occupants, 3 male, and 2 female was escorted to Mokowe Police Station where a thorough search of occupants and the vehicle was conducted, revealing 246 rolls of bhang (Cannabis Sativa) estimated to be worth over Ksh 250,000, stashed in a suitcase.

The officers did a meticulous job revealing more drugs, some of which were cleverly stashed inside a spare tyre.

Officers attached to DCI Hindi are currently handling the case to prefer appropriate charges to the suspects. While we continue to discourage indulgence in drug trafficking and use, we continue to reiterate our commitment to our role against drug and substance abuse.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.