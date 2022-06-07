Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 07 June 2022 –This man has been raising his daughter alone for the last 18 years after he parted ways with his baby mama.

He took to social media and said it has taken a lot of sacrifices, courage, and hard work to raise his pretty daughter as a single father.

He cannot explain the joy in his heart as his only daughter turns 18 years old.

Netizens congratulated him and said he deserves to be celebrated.

“The kind of men who deserve to be celebrated on Mother’s day and Father’s day. May God bless him for taking care of the daughter God trusted him with,” a social media user reacted to the post.

“Congratulations what a woman can do, a man can do it better, parenting as a single parent is never easy, it takes mighty hand of God,” another one added.

Below are photos of the single father and his daughter.

