Wednesday, 15 June 2022 – There was drama along Langata Road after a motorist threatened to run over a traffic cop.

The rogue motorist, who was driving a high-end vehicle in the company of his wife, was overlapping along the busy road and when the cop ordered him to follow the traffic rules, he was defiant.

He continued overlapping and even threatened to run over the cop.

The video of the scuffle between the cop and the motorist has elicited mixed reactions among Netizens.

A social media user commented on the video saying, “I don’t support the act of the driver but the police officer ought not to have struggled this much at the expense of risking his life..he should have taken the car details then make a follow-up,”.

Another one added: “This is another one thinking he is above the law… The officers are there to maintain law and order, so this ninja with his ego thinks by having a big car he is excluded from the traffic rules…. Zombie yeye arrest him”.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.