Tuesday, 28 June 2022 – Last weekend, Police officers arrested five drug traffickers at Sabache area along the Moyale-Isiolo highway, Samburu County.

In the noon incident, a contigent of a special multi-agency team, braving the scorching sun that is synonymous with the upper eastern county, were manning a vehicle checkpoint they had mounted on the highway when a beige land cruiser hastily approached.

The driver of the vehicle, who was acting suspiciously was ordered to stop and alight, to facilitate a proper search.

Upon a detailed check of the vehicle conducted by a narcotic sniffer dog from the K-9 Eastern command, 41 stones of marijuana, locally known as shashamane, that was tightly wrapped in a khaki paper and sealed with heavy layers of tape were recovered.

The stones that had been stashed in a concealed compartment under the rear seats of the vehicle weighed 73.6Kgs, with a street value of Kshs. 2,576,000.

Intelligence leads indicate that the traffickers procure the drug from associates in a neighboring country.

Security has since been heightened along the busy highway after it was established that proceeds from the sale of the drugs was being used to fund criminal activities.

Kenyans are reminded that marijuana is a prohibited drug and being found in possession, trafficking or growing the plant attracts heavy penalties of up-to 20 years behind bars.

Be advised accordingly and disregard any other misleading information.

