Thursday, June 2, 2022 – The Kenyan rugby fraternity is mourning after a promising player committed suicide.

The deceased, Michael Oguga, reportedly committed suicide in his house.

His lifeless body was found lying in the bedroom by close friends.

He was an alumni of Mount Kenya University and had represented the school at regional and national levels.

One of Oguga’s friends revealed that he had been battling depression since 2020.

There is a time he posted a cryptic message on social media saying that he will one day leave without saying goodbye.

May his soul rest in peace.

See his photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.