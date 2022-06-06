Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 6, 2022 – A Kiambu county-based pastor has narrated how he was invited to State House, Nairobi by President Uhuru Kenyatta to plot evil against Deputy President William Ruto.

Pastor Richard Kamau of St Paul’s Mother Church in Kabete, said he was approached by a top Kiambu cleric and urged to go to State House to plan how to stem Ruto’s rising popularity in the Mt Kenya region.

The pastor, who spoke in the presence of Ruto on Sunday, said he refused to go to State House because he didn’t want to go to persecute the man of God.

“Recently, the Bishop asked me to give pieces of advice to a person who had been sent to the Kiambu County Clergy Forum. I was asked to get the clergy to the State House, When I asked why I was told that it was because he had been in the church a lot longer and that we should look for a way to deal with him (Ruto).

“Because he had been sent to me by the Bishop for advice, I knew that it could not be reversed. Those who had not discovered the glory of God early enough are struggling at the last minute. That is not possible. Do not be lied to,” stated Kamau without naming anyone.

He further argued that the team was persistent for him to head to the State House but he turned them down.

“When I told them it was not possible, they asked me when I was going to State House. I asked them what we were going to do, we already finished that.

“Let me tell you now with the Deputy President here, if you want to go to State House, wait for August 9 and go with them,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST