Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 17 June 2022 – A Kenyan fugitive wanted in the United Kingdom for sexual molestation of minors has been arrested this morning by detectives based at the Transnational Organized Crimes Unit.

Anthony Kamau aka Anthony Kinuthe aka Anthony Kinuthia Kamau, who has been on the run after jumping bail in the United Kingdom is wanted at the Chelmsford Crown Court of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, to answer to charges of sexual harassment of minors.

The pedophile is reported to have sexually assaulted underage girls within an 11-year period from 2005.

He was also charged with four counts of engaging in a non-penetrative sexual activity with one girl and another count of inciting an underage girl to perform a sexual act, in November 2019.

However, after the suspect was granted bail, he fled from the United Kingdom to Kenya, where he has been engaging detectives in hide and seek games until his arrest this morning.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.