Friday, June 3, 2022 – Jerry Issac Mallo, a 27-year-old engineer, entrepreneur, and CEO of Bennie Technologies Ltd, has made history as the manufacturer of the first-ever Nigerian-made fiber sports car.

Since he was 5-years old, Mallo always knew that he wanted to work in the automotive industry.

He would make toy cars using scrap metals.

Mallo went to the UK to study art at the University of Hertfordshire after getting a scholarship.

He eventually decided to shift to engineering.

He then returned to Nigeria where he launched an automotive company.

His luxurious car boasts of safety features of its materials like fibers, which have the advantage of breaking like glass in case of a crash, unlike aluminum or galvanized sheets that are typically used in car manufacturing.

The car is also made with four radiators, making its interior cool no matter the heat, and tubular chassis, making it strong enough to withstand rough roads.

The first model of the car can travel from 0 to 120 miles per hour in 12 seconds and has a 2.0-liter engine that produces about 130 horsepower.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.