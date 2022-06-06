Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 June 2022 – A concerned motorist has exposed rogue Nairobi city council askaris who harassed him after he refused to bribe them.

He had just dropped a passenger at a petrol station when the askaris stormed into his vehicle and accused him of parking the vehicle without paying the parking fees.

They then demanded a bribe of Ksh 5,000.

When he refused to bribe them, they threatened to call a breakdown to tow his vehicle.

When the rogue officers realized that they were being recorded, they tried to snatch his phone, not knowing that he had audio of them bargaining for the bribe.

Watch the videos of the incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.