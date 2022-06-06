Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 June 2022 – A concerned mother ejected her daughter from a night party and disciplined her as other revellers watched.

The school girl had gone out without her parents’ consent and when her mother was informed that she was partying with friends, she stormed into the party breathing fire, and got hold of her.

The young lady, who is barely 18, was seen in the trending video begging for mercy as her mother beat her up.

The video has sparked different reactions on Twitter.

Below are reactions from Netizens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.