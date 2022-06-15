Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 15 June 2022 – Ndaragwa Member of Parliament, Jeremiah Kioni, had allegedly planned to incite the locals against Deputy President William Ruto when issuing bursaries before things went south.

According to reports, Kioni was to play propaganda videos to discredit the Deputy President before issuing the bursaries.

However, hell broke loose just when his team was preparing to play the propaganda videos after a swarm of bees stormed into the venue of the meeting, forcing the locals to scamper for safety.

A social media user who witnessed the dramatic incident shared the video on Facebook.

“Ndaragwa Mp and Jubilee SG Hon Kioni had gathered NG-CDF bursary beneficiaries, the meeting was to kick off with incitement videos against one Dr. William Ruto.

“Just as they were about to press play button, hell broke loose, bees from nowhere arrived and dispersed the crowd. It was a ‘Mguu niponye’ moment,” he captioned the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.