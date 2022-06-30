Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 30 June 2022 – A motorist is counting losses after a mechanic crashed his car along Southern Bypass.

The motorist left the car at the garage to be serviced and after the mechanic was done, he went for a road test.

He reportedly crashed the car – a Nissan Navara – along Southern Bypass while speeding.

See photos of the ill-fated car.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.