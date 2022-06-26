Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 26, 2022 – An elderly man from Busia has shocked his family, friends, and neighbours after he bought a coffin in readiness for his burial.

The said man, identified as Aloise Otieng’ Ng’ombe, bought a coffin worth Ksh 58,000.

He even got inside the coffin to demonstrate how he would like to be carried during his burial.

This is the third time Otieng is doing this.

It is said that in the years 2009 and 2012, he had bought some other 2 coffins, which he later said that they were out of fashion and should be used as firewood.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.