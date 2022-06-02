Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 2, 2022 – Mansur Mohammed Surur, aka “Mansour,” a Kenyan citizen, yesterday pled guilty to conspiring to trafficking in rhino horns and elephant ivory, both endangered wildlife species, which involved illegal poaching of more than 35 rhinos and more than 100 elephants.

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced yesterday that Mansur who is a Kenyan pled guilty to conspiring to traffic in rhinoceros horns and elephant ivory.

He also pled guilty to conspiring to distribute heroin to a buyer located in the United States. Two of SURUR’s co-defendants, MOAZU KROMAH, a/k/a “Ayoub,” a/k/a “Ayuba,” a/k/a “Kampala Man,” a citizen of Liberia, and AMARA CHERIF, a/k/a “Bamba Issiaka,” a citizen of Guinea, previously pled guilty on March 30, 2022, and on April 27, 2022, respectively to conspiring to traffic in rhinoceros horns and elephant ivory, as well as substantive charges of trafficking in rhinoceros horns.

In total, the estimated average retail value of the rhinoceros horn involved in the conspiracy was at least approximately $3.4 million, and the estimated average retail value of the elephant ivory involved in the conspiracy was at least approximately $4 million.

The remaining defendants, BADRU ABDUL AZIZ SALEH, a/k/a “Badro,” and ABDI HUSSEIN AHMED, a/k/a “Abu Khadi,” are both citizens of Kenya.

Saleh was arrested a few days ago following a public appeal made by the U.S ambassador to Kenya, H.E Eric Kneedler and DCI’s Director General, George Kinoti, offering a $ 1,000,000 USD reward to anyone who had information on their whereabouts.

Mr. Williams the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, praised the outstanding investigative work of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and also thanked law enforcement authorities and conservation partners in Uganda and Kenya, including the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, for their assistance in this investigation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.