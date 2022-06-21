Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – A random search conducted at Ntimaru Secondary School in Narok County has led to the arrest of one student who was caught in possession of bhang.

The search was conducted after the administration found out that some students were sneaking drugs into the school.

The suspect will be arraigned in court after being handed over to the police.

