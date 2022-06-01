Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 01 June 2022 – Following last week’s announcement of a reward of $ 1Million USD, for the arrest of two most wanted suspects in the United States, one of them has since been arrested. Badru Abdul Aziz Saleh, a/k/a “Badro” is currently in custody.

Badru is a Kenyan citizen, born on January 1, 1976. According to a U.S. federal indictment, in or about August 2018 through about May 2019, Saleh and others who were identified during a wildlife trafficking investigation conspired to distribute at least 10 kilograms of heroin to a buyer located in New York.

After several meetings, Saleh and his co-conspirators delivered the first kilogram of heroin to a buyer in Nairobi, Kenya.

According to the indictment, in June 2019, Saleh fled from law enforcement, along with his co-conspirators, before completing the remaining heroin transaction.

He was subsequently arrested by DCI detectives for drug trafficking in Kenya on July 11, 2019, and arraigned at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Law Courts, a day after.

During Saleh’s judicial process in the country, he was released on Sh200,000 bail. Saleh disappeared and became a fugitive, with a warrant for his arrest being issued.

In June 2021, following a joint investigation of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York returned an indictment charging Saleh and other coconspirators with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment.

The U.S. Department of State, through the Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program (TOCRP), offered a REWARD OF UP TO $1 MILLION for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Badru Abul Aziz Saleh for participating in transnational organized crime, i.e. narcotics trafficking.

This led to last week’s joint briefing by the United States Ambassador H.E Eric Kneedler and the Director-General DCI George Kinoti, calling upon anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Badru Abdul Aziz Saleh and his accomplice Abdi Hussein Ahmed, to volunteer the information to authorities.

Badru is currently a guest of the state as efforts to trace his accomplice remain in top gear.

His arrest is a result of our outstanding relationship with members of the public who provided information regarding the fugitive’s whereabouts, days after the joint briefing at DCI headquarters.

We continue to thank the public for partnering with us in the fight against crime and call upon anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the remaining suspect Abdi Hussein Ahmed to report via our secure anonymous toll-free line 0800 722 203 or

the U.S embassy in Nairobi on +18443978477.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.