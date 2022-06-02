Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 2, 2022 – Detectives based in Nakuru’s Bondeni police station, are holding a man who killed his brother by stabbing him following a family feud that turned ugly.

Abdul Irungu Jaffar, 28, and Rashid Kimani Karanja, 26, were engaged in a heated argument before Jaffar reached for a knife and stabbed his younger brother in the abdomen before he fled from home.

Their 37-year-old elder brother who had tried to separate them in vain, rushed his injured kin to the hospital where he was admitted in serious condition. When their mother learnt of what had transpired, she tried all she could to have the matter resolved by the family but unfortunately, her injured son passed on last night while undergoing treatment.

A manhunt for the suspect was launched leading to the arrest of the 28-year-old man, much to the grief of his mother, for the double tragedy of losing two sons.

One through death and the other who is staring at a charge of murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code.

