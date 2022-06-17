Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 17 June 2022 – Five suspects were arrested yesterday and placed in custody, after being busted with narcotic substances during a swoop conducted by city detectives.

In a well-orchestrated sting operation, sleuths drawn from the Anti-narcotics Unit based at DCI Headquarters nabbed the peddlers who had taken cover at an apartment within Nyayo Estate in Embakasi, Nairobi.

The five suspects who include two foreigners of South African origin and three Kenyans are believed to be part of a larger group that has been operating a transnational drug trafficking syndicate.

After a detailed search of the apartment, several items were recovered including 240 pellets of unknown substances believed to be narcotic drugs, 5 mobile phones, a laptop, and travel documents.

A motor vehicle make Toyota Mark x with a Burundian registration number was also impounded.

The five suspects who had been cooling their heels at Muthaiga police station have today been presented before a city court with detectives seeking an extension of custodial orders to facilitate further interrogation into their criminal enterprise.

All the exhibits have since been dispatched for forensic analysis at the Chemistry and Toxicological lab, based at the recently commissioned DCI National Forensic Laboratory.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.