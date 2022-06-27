Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 27 June 2022 – A concerned Kenyan went on a fact-finding mission in Uganda to establish whether Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja graduated from Team University.

He obtained a graduation booklet of the year Sakaja claims he graduated from the University but failed to see his name among the graduands.

Sakaja, who is a candidate in the race for the position of governor of Nairobi, presented a degree from Team University to meet the provisions of a law that requires gubernatorial aspirants to have a minimum education of a university degree.

The degree has become the subject of more than four different petitions in the High Court.

The degree is also the subject of an investigation by the National Council of Higher Education (NHCE).

Below are photos of the concerned Kenyan holding a 2016 graduation booklet from Team University.

Sakaja’s name is allegedly not in the booklet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.