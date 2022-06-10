Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 10, 2022 – A rogue matatu conductor finally met his match after he attempted to hike fare.

Before passengers boarded the bus during rush hour, he clearly said that the bus fare was Ksh 80 bob.

However, he changed the tune along the way by hiking the fare to Ksh 100 bob.

A brave lady, who was among the passengers, ganged up against the conductor and taught him a lesson that he will never forget.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.