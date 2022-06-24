Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 24, 2022 – A four-year-old boy is admitted at a city hospital in serious condition, after being defiled by his mother’s boyfriend.

In a very sad incident reported by the child’s teacher after noticing that the PP1 pupil was in severe pain, police officers based at the Parklands police station immediately arrested the child’s mother Irene Nduku, 30 and her beastly boyfriend, identified as Samuel Agesa, 32.

This is after the child recounted to his teacher how his mother’s boyfriend, a Boda Boda rider, would engage him in the unnatural act after beating him up whenever his mother was away.

The two are currently in custody at Parklands police station as detectives finalize their investigations and drafting of appropriate charges, to have them arraigned in court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.