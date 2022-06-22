Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 22, 2022 – A doctor who welcomed a baby boy at 83 years old says he lives each day knowing he won’t get to see his son grow up.

Nutrition expert Alberto Cormillot said his wife, Estefania Pasquini, 35, became pregnant after fertility treatment.

Despite Dr. Cormillot’s age, he says he is actively involved in raising his son, Emilio.

He added that he does what he can now to give the child as many memories as possible because he is aware he won’t be there to see him grow.

He said: “I’m aware that life is not infinite. That little guy’s here and I’m going to accompany him until a certain moment.

“Until that happens I plan to enjoy every day to the fullest and make plans that are more short-term, which means I enjoy every day as fully as I can.”

Thinking about the future, Dr. Cormillot constantly leaves audio messages for his son to discover in the future.

He said: “That means that although he still really is a baby, he has a phone number with WhatsApp in which I record audio and send him videos

“I don’t over-dramatize things, I just record the reality of life.”

He already has two adult sons, Renee and Adrian, and three granddaughters.

His first wife Monika Arborgast died in 2017.

Dr. Cormillot – who lives in Argentina – added that he was constantly thinking about how he can best prepare his son for the future while he is still around.

Dr. Cormillot has written more than a hundred scientific papers presented at international conferences and journals and written more than 50 books mostly on health education.

He was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2012, but all traces of the tumor were removed by surgery.