Thursday, June 2, 2022 – At least 8 persons were injured in a knife attack by a 50-year-old African national in South Mumbai, India.

The nationality of the suspect cannot be confirmed at the time of filing this report as some Indian media identified him as a Kenyan while others said he is a Nigerian.

Additional Commissioner of Police South Mumbai, Dilip Sawant said the incident took place at Tata Garden near Parsi Well at around 4.10pm on Wednesday evening, June 1.

The suspect identified as John who was allegedly under the influence of drugs pulled out a knife and attacked passersby, the official stated.

The police were alerted about the incident, following which a team overpowered the man and disarmed him.

As many as eight persons were injured in the attack by the time the police reached the scene, and were later rushed to JJ hospital and GT Hospital for treatment.

The accused has been taken to the Azad Maidan police station, and an FIR will be registered in this regard.

“The reason behind the attack is still not known. We have detained him and questioning is on,” said an officer from Azad Maidan police station. “A case of attempted murder will be registered against the accused.”

Four injured persons – Satish Jagdambe (24), Shamal Gop (28), Anwar Khan (43) and Amin Benjamin Londhe (63), were admitted to the GT Hospital while three others – Sandeep Jadhav (36), Rohan Josheph and Raju Pardeshi – were admitted to JJ Hospital. Khan is said to be grievously injured.

Investigators are collecting information about the accused and the reason behind the attack. The police will also check his record from the Foreigners’ Regional Registration Office.

A police team was analysing CCTV footage to find out how the crime took place and where did the accused come from before the incident.