ABOUT US

Ice Clean Care Group Co. Ltd is a leading office commercial and residential professional cleaning company that strives to meet all the clients cleaning needs. Besides Cleaning, we also provide landscaping services among other services. Our team has a wealth of experience gained over several years in the industry. We are a client-driven company that ensures to deliver the same standards of services to all our clients.

Are you a young, energetic, and service-centric lady with a passion for serving others in a hospitable and courteous manner? Do you have a background in F&B and offering tea/coffee services to customers in an office set-up? If so, then we are looking for you.

JOB PURPOSE

You will be responsible for taking orders, preparing and serving tea and snacks to office staff as per the serving schedule. The job holder will equally ensure the utensils are taken from the serving tables and accounted for as part of the daily returns while maintaining high standards of hygiene.

Qualification, Skills and Experience:

KSCE Certificate

A Diploma or Certificate in F&B or related course is highly desirable.

A Valid Certificate of Good Conduct.

Prior work experience in the hospitality sector as a Service Lady is mandatory.

Proven work experience in F&B control will be an added advantage.

A positive attitude coupled with team spirit.

Courteous and hospitable.

Radiates a pleasant and warm personality.

Customer service oriented.

Attention to detail.

Must be of high integrity.

Must be able to communicate comfortably in both Swahili and English.

How to Apply

Send us your application, CV, Certificates and testimonials to hr@icecleancare.com with the email subject Tea Girl-Kericho. You will be required to provide a certificate of good conduct when invited for interview.

Your application should reach us on or before 13th June 2022.