OFFICE ASSISTANT, JOB GROUP KMR 12 (7 – POSITIONS – (MALINDI, KWALE, CRDR, LAB. SERVICES, LEGAL DEPT., COMMERCIAL ENTERPRISE & INTERNAL AUDIT – NAIROBI).

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre. An officer at this level will work under the guidance of a Senior Officer.

Job Specifications

The duties and responsibilities at this level will entail:-

Guide outsourced Cleaning services on cleaning of offices and compound;

Recording and dispatching letters, files and documents;

planting, weeding and pruning/mowing gardens;

Collecting, assembling and disposing waste.

Person Specifications

For appointment to this grade a candidate must have:-

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education Mean Grade D or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Proficiency in computer application;

Key Skills and Competencies

Organizational skills;

Public Relations skills

Communication skills in both English and Kiswahili

Interpersonal skills

How to Apply

Kindly attach your Curriculum Vitae, cover letter, copies of certified academic and professional certificates, testimonials and other relevant documents.

All the applications should be done online through KEMRI Website http://www.kemri.go.ke/careers – E-Recruitment Portal to be on or before 14th July 2022 latest 5.00 p.m. (East African Time)

Please visit the KEMRI web site www.kemri.go.ke for more details on the advertisement.

Successful candidates will be required to fulfil requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

KEMRI is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity; persons with disability, women, youth and those from marginalized areas are encouraged to apply. KEMRI does not charge a fee at any stage of its recruitment process including application, interview and processing of offer letter. If asked for a fee, report such request immediately.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted