JOB TITLE: Casual staff (50)

Overview of the position

Our client Beysix Studio Ltd is looking for driven individuals to join their setups team for a period of 3 months. The candidates will be working together with other like-minded team members to successfully deliver quality service to our clients.

Duties & Responsibilities

Loading/wrapping/packing material at the warehouse

Offloading and setting up fabrications at the clients’ site

Setting down the fabrications and packing after the event

Ensuring safety of assets during transit and at the site

Represent the Beysix brand in the best way possible

Participate in brainstorming sessions and team meetings

Qualifications

Ksce Certificate

Certificate of good conduct or letter from the chief

Residing along Waiyaki Way and its environs

Must be 18 years of age

Available to work between Thursday and Sunday every week within and outside Nairobi

Experience in carpentry, welding, and painting will be an added advantage

Be available for 2-3 days of training before starting work.

How to Apply

Qualified candidates are invited to apply by sending their CV to jobs@aurumconsultants.co.ke with the Job title as the subject. The deadline for application is 22d June 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.