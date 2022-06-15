Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
JOB TITLE: Casual staff (50)
Overview of the position
Our client Beysix Studio Ltd is looking for driven individuals to join their setups team for a period of 3 months. The candidates will be working together with other like-minded team members to successfully deliver quality service to our clients.
Duties & Responsibilities
- Loading/wrapping/packing material at the warehouse
- Offloading and setting up fabrications at the clients’ site
- Setting down the fabrications and packing after the event
- Ensuring safety of assets during transit and at the site
- Represent the Beysix brand in the best way possible
- Participate in brainstorming sessions and team meetings
Qualifications
- Ksce Certificate
- Certificate of good conduct or letter from the chief
- Residing along Waiyaki Way and its environs
- Must be 18 years of age
- Available to work between Thursday and Sunday every week within and outside Nairobi
- Experience in carpentry, welding, and painting will be an added advantage
- Be available for 2-3 days of training before starting work.
How to Apply
Qualified candidates are invited to apply by sending their CV to jobs@aurumconsultants.co.ke with the Job title as the subject. The deadline for application is 22d June 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>