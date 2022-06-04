Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



DRIVER, JOB GROUP, KMR 10 (4 POSITIONS – 1- CGMR(C) – KILIFI, 3 – NAIROBI)

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre. An officer at this level will work under the guidance of a Senior Driver.

Job Specifications

The duties and responsibilities at this level will entail:-

Driving vehicles as authorized;

Carrying out routine checks on the vehicles;

Detecting and report malfunctioning of vehicles system;

Maintain records of vehicles;

Ensuring security and safety of the vehicle;

Overseeing safety of the passengers and or goods therein;

Maintaining cleanliness of the vehicle;

Ensuring adherence to or observations of traffic laws; and

Reporting any incidents to police and/or the office immediately they occur.

Person Specifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade of D+ or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Valid driving license free from any current endorsements and valid for any of the classes of vehicles which the officer is required to drive;

Passed the Suitability Test for Drivers Grade III;

Valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Kenya police;

Proficiency in computer application;

How to Apply

Kindly attach your Curriculum Vitae, cover letter, copies of certified academic and professional certificates, testimonials and other relevant documents.

All the applications should be done online through KEMRI Website http://www.kemri.go.ke/careers – E-Recruitment Portal to be on or before 14th July 2022 latest 5.00 p.m. (East African Time)

Please visit the KEMRI web site www.kemri.go.ke for more details on the advertisement.

Successful candidates will be required to fulfil requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

KEMRI is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity; persons with disability, women, youth and those from marginalized areas are encouraged to apply. KEMRI does not charge a fee at any stage of its recruitment process including application, interview and processing of offer letter. If asked for a fee, report such request immediately.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted