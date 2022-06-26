Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 26, 2022 – 37-year-old blogger and life coach, Taruri Gatere, trended on Twitter after she posted a photo in a bikini.

Gatere is a popular figure on social media because of her strong opinions about relationships and men.

She is deemed as one of the Twitter feminists.

She has no plans of getting married despite her advanced age and doesn’t want to get kids.

See the sexy photo that she posted that caused a commotion on Twitter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.