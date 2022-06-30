Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

FORESTER TRAINEES, JOB GRADE KFS 11 – REF -KFS/FT/2022 THIRTY (30) POSTS (PERMANENT & PENSIONABLE)

a) Job Specification

An officer at this level shall report to Forest Station Manager.

Responsibilities

  • Implement the forest legislation and related policies for enhancing the growth and development of the forest sector.
  • Contribute to basic forest data for entry into forest records books and registers.
  • Participate in forest survey and inventory activities.
  • Record pest and diseases out breaks in the tree nursery and the field.
  • Label seedlings bed for easy identification and monitoring.
  • Identify nursery soil collection sites.
  • Supervise nursery activities (seed sowing, pricking out, potting, hardening-off, soil fumigation, root pruning, watering, chemical and fertilizer application, cleaning and weeding).
  • Identify sites for a flying nursery to enhance proximity to planting sites.
  • Participate forest fire fighting.
  • Participate in the implementation of forest activities (stake cutting, staking out, planting, beating up, pruning, thinning, re-spacing, coppice reduction, and climber/creeper cutting, weeding, boundary and fire break maintenance).
  • Collect basic forest data for entry into forest records books and registers.
  • Participate in forest conservation activities.
  • Collect data on seed germination to determine germination percentage.
  • Conduct cold trailing to detect ground fire.
  • Promote Public Values and principles
  • Mentoring and coaching

Qualifications

  • Diploma in Forestry from a recognized institution
  • Proficiency in computer applications

Click Here To Apply

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply