FORESTER TRAINEES, JOB GRADE KFS 11 – REF -KFS/FT/2022 THIRTY (30) POSTS (PERMANENT & PENSIONABLE)
a) Job Specification
An officer at this level shall report to Forest Station Manager.
Responsibilities
- Implement the forest legislation and related policies for enhancing the growth and development of the forest sector.
- Contribute to basic forest data for entry into forest records books and registers.
- Participate in forest survey and inventory activities.
- Record pest and diseases out breaks in the tree nursery and the field.
- Label seedlings bed for easy identification and monitoring.
- Identify nursery soil collection sites.
- Supervise nursery activities (seed sowing, pricking out, potting, hardening-off, soil fumigation, root pruning, watering, chemical and fertilizer application, cleaning and weeding).
- Identify sites for a flying nursery to enhance proximity to planting sites.
- Participate forest fire fighting.
- Participate in the implementation of forest activities (stake cutting, staking out, planting, beating up, pruning, thinning, re-spacing, coppice reduction, and climber/creeper cutting, weeding, boundary and fire break maintenance).
- Collect basic forest data for entry into forest records books and registers.
- Participate in forest conservation activities.
- Collect data on seed germination to determine germination percentage.
- Conduct cold trailing to detect ground fire.
- Promote Public Values and principles
- Mentoring and coaching
Qualifications
- Diploma in Forestry from a recognized institution
- Proficiency in computer applications
