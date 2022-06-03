Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



ICRC Regional Delegation in Nairobi is recruiting an experienced, highly motivated and qualified person to fill the position of HouseKeeper. (3 Positions)(This is a Kenyan National Position).

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is an impartial, neutral and independent organisation with the exclusively humanitarian mission to protect the lives and dignity of victims of war and internal violence and to provide them with assistance. It also endeavours to prevent suffering by promoting and strengthening International Humanitarian Law and universal humanitarian principles. The ICRC’s Regional Delegation in Nairobi co-ordinates the institution’s humanitarian activities in Kenya, Tanzania and Djibouti.

OVERALL RESPONSIBILITY

The Housekeeper ensures that ICRC premises are clean.

Duties & Responsibilities

Plans and performs the daily, weekly, biweekly, monthly, quarterly and yearly cleaning activities of the premises;

Provides cleaning/housekeeping/laundry services in the assigned ICRC Premises;

Ensure cleanliness and hygiene of the assigned premises;

Ensure presence during ongoing maintenance works especially done by external agencies;

Ensure rational use of the utilities in the residences. Turn off lights, heating equipment, water etc. when not in use. Report any wastages of those utilities;

Help disseminate the sustainable development initiatives of the ICRC to the mobile staff and their family when necessary;

Ensure rational use of cleaning materials, chemicals and detergents to help protect the environment;

Help the mobile staff to segregate the waste at source by separately collecting the recyclable wastes generated in the residences;

Reports all problems of the residence before and during maintenance exercise;

Check the level of water and gas in assigned place and report for refilling without delay;

Communicate with mobile staff regarding premises or cleaning issues;

Informs hierarchical superior about any issues regarding the premises (material used to carry out duties, other material malfunction, damaged furniture, premises degradation, etc.);

Is responsible for the inventory of the house, thus updates the housekeeping supervisor for any loss, damage or addition of the ICRC items in the assigned residence;

Ensure all passive security equipment are in working condition and activates the alarm system before locking the premises.

Qualifications

Minimum KCSE or equivalent;

Relevant Certificate in Housekeeping;

Minimum 2-3 years’ experience in a similar position;

Previous working experience with International Organizations (preferred);

Good written and spoken English;

Attention to detail and meticulous use of proper safety procedures;

Good interpersonal and communication skills.

How to Apply

The interested candidates should send their application via the email below or drop off the application at our ICRC Nairobi Regional Delegation office on or before 24th June 2022 at 4:30 pm then submit their CV, motivation letter, including references details, supporting documents (Certificates, Diplomas, Degree, etc) and current and expected remuneration to ICRC Nairobi Delegation, HR Department via the email address provided below:

– E-mail: nai_hrrec_services@icrc.org

The reference HOUSEKEEPER must be stated in the application to be valid. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Applicants must have the permanent right to work in Kenya.

ICRC does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process. All applications are free for all candidates and no one should require any payment or compensation during the recruitment process. May the candidate be asked for any fee, he/she must report to ICRC HR Department through the recruitment contact.

ICRC is committed to diversity and welcomes applications from qualified candidates regardless of disability, gender identity, marital or civil partnership status, race, colour or ethnic and national origins, religion or belief, or sexual orientation.

https://www.icrc.org/en/who-we-are/jobs/opportunity/housekeeper