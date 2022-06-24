Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 2, 2022 – A 24-year-old Indian woman, Kshama Bindu, is set to marry herself in what is said to be India’s first solo wedding, or sologamy.

The woman from Vadodara in Gujarat will tie the knot with herself on June 11, 2022, and the wedding will feature everything…from the ‘pheras‘ and wedding vows to a honeymoon but won’t have a groom or ‘baraat‘.

“I never wanted to get married. But I did want to become a bride. So I decided to marry myself,” Kshama told TimesofIndia

According to TOI, she did some online research to find out if any woman has married herself in the country, but couldn’t find any.

“Maybe I am the first to set an example of self-love in our country,” she said.

“Self-marriage is a commitment to be there for yourself and unconditional love for oneself. It’s also an act of self-acceptance. People marry someone they love. I love myself and hence this wedding,” explained Kshama, who works for a private firm.

She said some might perceive self-marriage as irrelevant. “But what I am actually trying to portray is that women matter,” she said, adding that her parents are open-minded and have given their blessings to her wedding.

Kshama has written five vows for her wedding to be solemnised at a temple in Gotri. And that’s not all.

A two-week honeymoon in Goa is also on her list of post-wedding.